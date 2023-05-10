LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,631,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,960 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $88,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,526,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,407,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,301,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 2,485,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,068,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $44.33.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

