LSV Asset Management Has $84.76 Million Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,104,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,223 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $84,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of M. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Macy’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of M opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.58.

Macy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.