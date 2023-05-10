LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,978,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.32% of ODP worth $90,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ODP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ODP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $836,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODP opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.03. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $53.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,827.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ODP news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,827.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,289.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

