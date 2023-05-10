Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWRE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,262,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,635,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 60,442 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 62,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 24,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 491.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWRE opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

