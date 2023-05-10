Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the second quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000.

BATS:IGHG opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.30. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

