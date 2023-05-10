Capital Analysts LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,159,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,423,000 after purchasing an additional 791,889 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,827,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,510,000 after buying an additional 368,820 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,950,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,625,011,990,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,741,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,128,000 after buying an additional 123,138 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV stock opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.82. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $84.19.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.