Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,397,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 11,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 139,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,598,000 after purchasing an additional 75,643 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

SPGI opened at $355.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.77. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $395.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

