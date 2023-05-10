Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 626.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 166.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $217.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

