Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 7,077 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $52.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

