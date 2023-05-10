Capital Analysts LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.6 %
BMY stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $142.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 66.47%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
