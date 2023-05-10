Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 17,469.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,901,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,041 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 380.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,380,000 after buying an additional 78,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,375,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,003,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGV opened at $295.26 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.