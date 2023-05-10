Simmons Bank Sells 305 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 19,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer
In other news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $249,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PerkinElmer Trading Down 2.5 %
PKI opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.21 and a 200-day moving average of $133.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.
PerkinElmer Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.
PerkinElmer Company Profile
PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.
