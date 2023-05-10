Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Datadog by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $79.59 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of -294.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,607,326.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,545,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,776 shares of company stock worth $35,331,947 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.28.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

