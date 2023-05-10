Simmons Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 64.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $394,571.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,783. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

