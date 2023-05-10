Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.47.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $441.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.20, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $449.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,365.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,070 shares of company stock worth $8,581,516. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

