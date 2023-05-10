Fiera Capital Corp Sells 977 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $211.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.13. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

