Fiera Capital Corp Buys 4,696 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

NYSE:HPS opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $17.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

