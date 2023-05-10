EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $231.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Sunday. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.15.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

