Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.14% of Shutterstock worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 214.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 470.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 52,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $4,044,519.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,475,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,474,250.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,535 shares of company stock worth $6,084,010. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shutterstock Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

Shares of SSTK opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $217.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.79%.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.