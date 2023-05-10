Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 3,997 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,473,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VFVA stock opened at $93.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $577.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.58.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

