Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 337.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ITT by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.23.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

