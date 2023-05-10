Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

