Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,460,000 after buying an additional 159,680 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,130,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,945,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,812,000 after buying an additional 110,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after buying an additional 414,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VLO opened at $108.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

