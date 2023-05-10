Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

NYSE PLD opened at $125.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

