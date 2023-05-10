Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.73 Million Stake in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,465 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Sangoma Technologies were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SANG. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies during the first quarter worth $303,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,685,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after buying an additional 283,430 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 45.43%. The company had revenue of $62.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SANG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

