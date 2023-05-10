Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after buying an additional 114,466 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $62.95.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.01 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWE. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

