Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 368 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 530,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,390,000 after acquiring an additional 184,824 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.43.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

