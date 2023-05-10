Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $937,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 49,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 69,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.83 and a 200-day moving average of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

