Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFUV opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

