Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,634.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,589.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2,299.80. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,731.75. The company has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,749.08.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

