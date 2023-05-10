Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 453.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after buying an additional 584,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after buying an additional 451,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after buying an additional 406,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after buying an additional 357,015 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

LEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

