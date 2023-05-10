Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,973 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.17% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 480,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 169,539 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $467.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $32.16.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

