Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $1.04 Million in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

STAG opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $37.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,741. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

