Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,678,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $116,414,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $66,473,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 346,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after acquiring an additional 84,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $754.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $791.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $757.98. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.21.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

