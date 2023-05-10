Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.24. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

