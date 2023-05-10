Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,392 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 61.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 97.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $66.34. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 34,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Read More

