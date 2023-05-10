Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $676,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

