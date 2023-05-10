Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) by 136.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,768 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,515,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,855,000 after buying an additional 7,072,634 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 207,224 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $598,000.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLSA opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.57. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74.

About Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.