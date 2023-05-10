SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 295.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $114.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.28. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

