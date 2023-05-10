Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 35,969 ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth about $217,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 2,293.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 494.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter.

DOG stock opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. ProShares Short Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.66.

ProShares Short Dow30 Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

