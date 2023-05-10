Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,806 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.12.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

