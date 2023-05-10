Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,600 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

