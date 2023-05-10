The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $7,701,231.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,002,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,609,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 154,808 shares valued at $12,371,232. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.