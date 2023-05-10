Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,064,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,792,000 after purchasing an additional 115,225 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 161,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

GCOW stock opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

