Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,474 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11,693.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $219,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,137 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,336,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $454,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

