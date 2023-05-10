Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 7,204 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 302.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average of $99.84. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

