Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 110 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $442.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $460.94 and a 200 day moving average of $487.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

