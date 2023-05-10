Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 780,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after buying an additional 79,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.