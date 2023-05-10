Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,742 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $586,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 54,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.398 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $4.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

