Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 6,671 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,893.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,484,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,916 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ COMT opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $828.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

